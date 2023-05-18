Central crowned Scotia U13 champs

South West Zone teammates celebrate a wicket against Central Zone during the final of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 cricket tournament, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

Clinical spells from Central’s bowling attack propelled them to a close four-run victory over South West and the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Development Programme title at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Central made a low total of 113 runs from 31.2 overs. In reply, South West fell just short of the target as they were dismissed for 109 from 29.1 overs.

Central were led by Trystan Cambridge’s knock of 21, K’hill Thomas’ 15 and Reyad Jermone’s 14.

Doing the damage with the ball for South West was Arun Harry, who bagged 3/17, Eshanan Deopersad 3/23 and Varun Mahadeo 2/15.

In their turn at the crease, Jerome and Thomas ripped through South West’s batting line-up. Despite their consistency with the ball, South West rallied with Aidan Choon (28) and Nityum Mongru (26) leading the charge.

However, the duo could not take them over the line, and when Choon perished needing 14 runs for victory from 16 overs, with three wickets in hand, South West still looked like they could take it.

But the final two wickets fell for just ten runs as Jerome (4/25), Thomas (3/28) and Joshua Joseph’s (1/22) wrapped things up. Jerome was adjudged man of the match and also best bowler.

Choon’s 28-run knock saw him earn the best batsman accolade while teammate Daniel Mohammed claimed the best fieldsman prize.