Carter swims to 100m free bronze in Barcelona

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. - ROGER JACOB

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter completed leg two of the 2023 Mare Nostrum Swim Tour by splashing to men’s 100m freestyle bronze in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday.

At the Club Natacio Sant Andreu facility, Carter touched the wall in 49.09 seconds to bag his fourth medal of the tour.

Winning gold was Italian Thomas Ceccon in 48.89s while Japanese Katsuhiro Matsumoto earned silver in 49.04s. Rounding off the top five was Spain’s Sergio De Celis Montalban (49.13s) and Canadian Ruslan Gaziev (49.29s) respectively.

Carter’s 100m freestyle clocking in Barcelona was a bit slower than last weekend’s gold medal swim at the first leg in Canet, France. There, he clocked 48.94s.

Also in France, Carter swam to 50m butterfly gold in 23.26s and 50m freestyle bronze in 22.25s.

On Wednesday, he missed out on a podium spot in the 50m freestyle after placing fourth in 22.27s.

Carter concludes the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour this weekend with the final leg set to swim off in Monaco on Saturday and Sunday.