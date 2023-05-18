A moving, touching tribute to late dad

THE EDITOR: How wonderful to read such a moving and touching tribute ("A promise made to my late father," May 12) from a daughter about her father’s illness, unnecessary suffering and eventual death a year ago.

This brought tears to my eyes and it took courage to articulate it so intelligently. I don’t think I could have if it were me as it would have been too emotional, as it surely must have been for Ginelle Mohammed.

Nevertheless, she documented it, keeping her promise to her dad and making us all aware of the dreadful things some people have to suffer, mentally and physically, in order to get proper and caring treatment at our health institutions.

God's blessings on Ginelle and family.

MARY POUCHET

Port of Spain