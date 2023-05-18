$350k bail for Freeport man on gun charges

A FREEPORT man who was held on Friday by police for possession of a shotgun and ammunition was granted $350,000 bail by a Chaguanas magistrate on Wednesday.

Donavan Heera, 22, of Uquire Road, appeared before Magistrate Adrian Darmanie on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition. He will return to court on October 13 and is represented by attorney Bhimal Maharajh. Heera was charged by PC Gopaul.

It is alleged that police, on Friday, were responding to a report of a possible home invasion at Uquire Road when they questioned a man who allegedly gave them permission to search his bedroom.

Officers allegedly found a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition under some clothing in the corner of a bedroom.

It is also alleged that the man told officers the shotgun was used for hunting animals.