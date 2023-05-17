TKR welcome coach Phil Simmons home

Phil Simmons. -

Former West Indies player and coach Phil Simmons has been appointed head coach of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the 2023 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament.

This was confirmed on Monday in a statement released by the franchise.

TKR captain Kieron Pollard, who retired from international cricket in April 2022 under then West Indies coach Simmons, was pleased to reunite with his ex-head coach.

Pollard said: “As captain, I’m very excited to have coach Phil with us. We have a great chemistry working together as a pair.

“We’ve done it in the international scene, and it’s great that we are getting the opportunity to work for TKR. Hopefully, this combination will bring smiles and some exciting results back to TKR.”

After his retirement from playing, Simmons had two stints as head coach of the West Indies (2015–2016) and 2019–2022), along with coaching roles for Zimbabwe (2004–2005), Ireland (2007–2015), and Afghanistan (2017–2019).

He also won the CPL with the Barbados Tridents in 2019.

TKR team director Venky Mysore said he was “delighted” to have Simmons’ all-round experience to lead the TT franchise to a possible historic fifth CPLT20 title. TKR have won the tournament four times before, the most of all competing teams.

“He’s (Simmons) highly respected and his knowledge of the local players as well as the foreign players and the younger talent coming through makes him an ideal choice for TKR.”

TKR are aiming to bounce back after a dismal showing under ex-coach Abhishek Nayar in the 2022 tournament where they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

TKR play their first match of the 2023 edition against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St. Lucia on August 19.

It is also rumoured that famed former TKR captain Dwayne Bravo could make a return to his home franchise after spending two years away at the Patriots.

Franchise manager Colin Borde welcomed Simmons home to TKR. He said the ex-WI coach brings a wealth of experience to the squad and will bolster their chances.

“Having Phil Simmons joining TKR is great news for the players, support staff and I am quite sure, the fans. Phil brings with him local and regional knowledge on playing conditions, regional players, both senior and junior.

“His international experience, both as player and coach, would have furnished him with knowledge of the overseas players but above all, the strategies required to strengthen and guide the franchise as we seek to improve in all areas of the organisation both on and off the field.

“We are excited to welcome him back home. He is a son of the soil,” Borde said.