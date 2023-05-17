Sylvester, Isaac crowned Special Olympics TT weightlifting champs

Special Olympics athletes, from left, Shaquille Davis, Carlos King, Malachi Sylvester and Adam Lawrence, at D’ Dial Fitness Club, Long Circular Mall, St James after competing in National Games weightlifting on Saturday. - SOTT

Malachi Sylvester was crowned men’s frame three weightlifting champion at the Special Olympics National Games which concluded at the D’ Dial Fitness Club, Long Circular Mall, St James on Saturday.

In the three-stage event, Sylvester finished second behind bench press winner Carlos King in the first category.

However, he went on to win the next two sessions – squat and deadlift – with King taking second place in both.

In the end, Sylvester amassed 885 points to take the title while King (865 pts) finished with a silver medal and Adam Lawrence (480 pts) took bronze. Shaquille Davis (350 pts) completed the top four.

In the women’s division, Abianne Isaac (520 pts) emerged victorious while Kadafie Anthony (415 pts), Amy-Leigh Lawrence (305 pts) and Ezrah Cox (275 pts) rounded off the top four finishers respectively. The women also contested bench press, squat and deadlift events.

In the men’s frame one, Sergio Williams (410 pts) was crowned national champion. Makiri Walker (365 pts) and Aurium Grant (345 pts) were second and third, in that order.

Frame two saw Kadeem Brown (850 pts) top the field, followed by Damien Marquis (840 pts), Drexel Joseph (595 pts) and Joshua Windsor (310 pts) respectively.