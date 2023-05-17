San Juan man murdered

A 22-year-old San Juan man was gunned down near his home on Tuesday night.

Police said Turell Boyce was standing in the street at around 7.15 pm when he was shot several times.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and saw Boyce bleeding in the road.

A relative took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was declared dead.

Police from the San Juan CID and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II spoke with residents, but no one could say who had shot Boyce or how many gunmen were involved.

Crime scene investigators found seven spent 40 calibre shells.

No motive has been established for the murder.