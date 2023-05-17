Men chased, shot at in Cumuto

File photo

Three men escaped a shooting unharmed as they were driving through Cumuto on Tuesday night.

Police said the men driving in a white Toyota Aqua on the Little Cora Road at around 11.05 pm when they saw a red car following them.

They pulled aside of the road to let the other car overtake and pass, but heard gunshots.

One of the men drove off to get away from the shooters, but their attackers continued to follow them, still shooting.

The driver drove himself and his friends to the Cumuto police station.

Police found several bullet holes in the tailgate and right front and back doors of the car.

Cumuto police are continuing enquiries.