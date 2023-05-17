Making the villagebetter for the child

THE EDITOR: The term "village" really refers to the community. The adage "It takes a village to raise a child" seems so true. Village life has been of tremendous value and influence on our citizens.

Attempts at assessing the effects of village or community life must seriously consider the established standards. The village produces the "heroes," who become the exemplars to the young child.

Accordingly, it is well worth the examination of such values portrayed by these leaders. It stands to reason that the child sees the "heroes" as the ones he should seek to emulate.

Having grown up in a village and recalling, with gratitude, the influence on my life, I remember my aspiration as a young child to become as my perceived village hero/heroes. The established values were, however, changed by the influence of the village school, a role the school is expected to play still and continuously at that.

There are other agencies also, notably the church, village council and other community groups in their own way and fulfilling their mission, mottos, vision and commitment.

It follows therefore that while the village seeks to raise the child, the assessment of what the village accepts or seeks to change is vital to progress. Stigma attached to communities can be removed if we are serious about the influence (good as well as bad) on our children. Making our village a better place is the challenge we must pursue at all times.

There is also the established corporate social responsibility (CSR) having a part to play in assisting the areas of their operation. The time has come for insistence on adherence to CSR, noting it is a responsibility, not a handout and due diligence of contractors of goods and services and their level of living up to that responsibility must carry a measure of qualification requirements.

Often corporate citizens divorce themselves from this, seeking only achievement of financial benefits. Until there is something of CSR being an influence on pre-qualification for contracts, many will abdicate that responsibility with impunity.

The question of the raising of the child being done by the community/village with other related stakeholders brings rewards like commitment to area and by extension to the country. Community development is more than providing high- price centres with modern facilities. The pride of a village has been seen in events like the Village Olympics and cultural Best Village programmes of some time ago. Maybe a return is timely.

Achievement of the village is something of a togetherness.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas