Letter leads to bmobile action
THE EDITOR: I thank the people at bmobile for responding to my recent letter which Newsday published under the headline “Telco poops,” as after publication I received two calls from its customer service department.
Needless to say that my issues were immediately dealt with and therefore I thank bmobile for the prompt attention. It goes to show how letters to the editor can be a worthwhile source of communication, as in my case.
I also thank Newsday for publishing my letter.
RICHARD LOBO
Diego Martin
Comments
"Letter leads to bmobile action"