Letter leads to bmobile action

File photo: TSTT House

THE EDITOR: I thank the people at bmobile for responding to my recent letter which Newsday published under the headline “Telco poops,” as after publication I received two calls from its customer service department.

Needless to say that my issues were immediately dealt with and therefore I thank bmobile for the prompt attention. It goes to show how letters to the editor can be a worthwhile source of communication, as in my case.

I also thank Newsday for publishing my letter.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin