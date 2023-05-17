Expect the Caparo River to flood again

Rohan Sinanan -

THE EDITOR: It is with total dismay that, under the Ministry of Works and Transport and Minister Rohan Sinanan, I realise that the residents of Caparo and environs would again be subjected to floodings, as has been the case for several decades.

One feels very sad to hear the minister talking glibly in the media about the works of the ministry.

The Caparo River is one of the major water courses in the country, but nothing substantial has been done to put the minds of residents of Caparo and environs at ease during the rainy season, which is now with us.

The little work that has been done on the river will not prevent flooding. What is drastically needed is wholesale dredging – deepening the water course and clearing the mighty forest in the river.

Sinanan needs to come out of his cosy office and touch base with the people, who continue to remain the benefactors of an inefficient minister – and of the Government. People suffer when it floods, and there is no assistance, financial or otherwise.

I hope the minister would act in the interest of all the people of TT and not just a few.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo