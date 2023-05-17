Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders

Former Trinbago Knight Riders captain Dwayne Bravo is returning home for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

Bravo, who led the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to their maiden CPL title two years ago, will add experience and quality to TKR as they seek a fifth crown.

The 39 year old all-rounder said, "Well, the wait is over. It's official. Home is home, and I'm very happy to be back at TKR. Venky (Mysore, TKR director) always said even after I had left, that the door will always be open for me to come back to Knight Riders."

Bravo said he enjoyed playing in TT with the "best vibes" and most passionate fans.