Driving instructor shot at PoS Licensing Office, two held

A police officer stands near a black Hyundai Elantra which was shot at by gunmen in the parking lot of Licensing Office on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain. - Photo by Shane Superville

A driving instructor was shot during an attack at the Port of Spain Licensing Office on Wednesday morning.

Police said the instructor was in the car park at around 11.45 am when he was shot in his hand by a man who ran away into a car that was waiting on Wrightson Road.

Passersby saw the shooting and called the police, who intercepted the car and arrested two men.

Police said they also found a pistol in the car.

They took both men to the Woodbrook police station, where they are expected to be questioned over the shooting.

The instructor was taken by co-workers to hospital, where he is in stable condition.

When Newsday visited the scene shortly after, police officers were cordoning off the area.

A large bullet hole was seen in the driver's side window of a black Hyundai Elantra.

One man who asked not to be identified told Newsday he had arrived shortly after the shooting. He said it was frightening to know that criminals were bold enough to stage such attacks in populated areas.

"On any given day you will pass and see people crowd up by Licensing Office, or lining up at the entrance.

"Long time, bandits would wait until after dark before trying to do something like that. Now they don't care.

"If I got here a few seconds earlier I might have been in the midst of it."

While Newsday was at the office a line of people was seen standing outside the entrance of the office as business had resumed.