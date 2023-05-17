Come on geniuses, solve NIS problem

The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago head office at Queen's Park East. - File photo/Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: This country’s policymakers continue to make me wonder if anyone is really working at those offices around the country.

The National Insurance Board (NIB) continues to complain that more funds are needed, more contributions are needed, it is going bankrupt.

On and on with these phrases and the simplest solution is being ignored.

Why are the self-employed still being barred from making contributions to NIS? This is the best and quickest method of increasing contributions.

The economists at the ministry and at NIS can surely come up with formulas for this category of employed people.

Can we please hear from some of these geniuses? Solve the problem instead of wanting to cut the benefits to which the working population has contributed.

I have also seen reports of NIS contributions going "missing." Come on, people, stop assuming that the only cause is employers not paying into the fund.

I suggest that entries have not been updated by NIS staff. Maybe it is under-staffed. Maybe the computers have broken down.

I further suggest that the media or other interested people inquire into the real reason that people's accounts have not been updated.

If an applicant carries their records to the NIS when applying for benefits and their account is updated at that time, how can it be said that contributions had not been made? Even the ombudsman jumped onto this facile excuse.

Come on, do a proper check and suggest a solution which can then be implemented.

It is too easy to complain and give up. Instead, get to work and solve the problem.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph