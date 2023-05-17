Brian Yearwood helps Police win North Zone 40-overs final

Police cricket club celebrate their North Zone 40-overs title on Sunday at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz. -

Brian Yearwood`s all-round performance helped secure the TTCB North Zone 40-over title for Police Cricket Club on Sunday, at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz. Police defeated Barataria Ball Players by five wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Batting first, Ball Players amassed 201/7 from their allotted 35 overs, reduced five overs because of a late start. Carl Vialva top-scored with 55 runs from 60 balls and he was assisted by Kevis John with an even half-century. Marlon Phillip chipped in with a brisk 42 from 33 balls. Yearwood was the main destroyer with the ball snatching 4/38 in six overs whilst Deon Wells claimed 2/30 in the same number of overs.

Needing 202 for victory, Yearwood opened the batting alongside Brandon Ramdial and they shared a 79-run partnership for the first wicket. Ramdial tok advanyage of the field restrictions in the powerplay scoring 38 from 23 balls. At 141-2, Yearwood was dismissed for a well-played 63 from 52 balls including nine boundaries and two maximums. Former national youth cricketer Brian Christmas added a quick-fire 47 from 34 balls.

Police wobbled a bit losing three wickets in quick succession for only five runs, allowing Ball Players to get back into the game. However, wicket-keeper-batsman Kerron Simmons and all-rounder Darius Besai weathered the storm to carry their team home in 26.4 overs. Vaughn Browne and Marlon Phillip had two wickets apiece for the Barataria team.

This is the second trophy of the season for the lawmen as they lifted the league title earlier whilst playing unbeaten to earn promotion to the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premier League Two.