BBC World Questions comes to Trinidad on June 7

File photo of the Central Bank auditorium. - AYANNA KINSALE

ON JUNE 7, the BBC World Questions comes to Port of Spain to bring together leading figures as well as the public to discuss issues that matter most to people.

Top of this list of this issues is expected to be the rampant crime and rising murder rate.

A release from the BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) said its presenter Jonny Dymond will chair proceedings at the Central Bank Auditorium with a panel of politicians and opinion-formers, in a debate led entirely by questions from a public audience.

The event is being held in partnership with the British Council.

The release described TT as the most prosperous country in the Caribbean, with a rich culture, stable democracy, a growing tourist industry and valuable natural resources. It also acknowledged that it faces big challenges.

Rising crime, immigration, and a reliance on oil are just some of the burning issues. How does this two island oil-rich state see its place in a changing world? What should be done to safeguard its future?

The programme will be recorded in front of a live audience on June 7. There will be a reception at the Central Bank auditorium at 6 pm, with the recording starting shortly afterwards.

Members of the public can join the debate. There will be more free tickets available to be part of the audience from 22 May at 8 am.

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service English, said: “We are thrilled to bring World Questions to Trinidad and Tobago.

"I look forward to hearing what is sure to be a lively debate from the audience and panel about the most important issues facing the country, and sharing it with our listeners around the world.”

Catherine Bowden, director of communications for the British Council said: “We are delighted that BBC World Questions is heading to Trinidad for the first time.

"It is a significant time for the country and the region, and I’ve no doubt it will be an interesting discussion in the Port of Spain. We are really looking forward to hearing from the panel and the audience about issues that affect all of us.”

BBC World Questions: Trinidad and Tobago will air on BBC World Service English on June 10, and will be available online after that at bbc.com/worldserviceradio

Those with queries about the British Council can contact: rosalind.gould@britishcouncil.org

The BBC World Service

The BBC World Service reaches a weekly global audience of 364 million, on radio, TV, and digital.

BBC World Service English is an English-language radio and online network that broadcasts internationally. It reaches a weekly audience of 92.6 million, broadcasting news and current affairs programmes such as Newsday, Newshour, The Newsroom, OS and The Inquiry.

It also broadcasts a range of documentaries including People Fixing the World, In the Studio, The Documentary, The Forum, Heart and Soul and The Climate Question.

The British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. It builds connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language.

In 2019-2020 the council reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall, including online, broadcasts and publications.

Founded in 1934, the council is a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. It receives a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.