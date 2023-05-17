Bandit shot while trying to steal van in St Ann's

File photo -

Police are investigating an incident in St Ann's where a bandit was shot while trying to steal a van early on Tuesday morning.

Police said the owner of the white Toyota H100 van got a call from someone who said that men were trying to steal the vehicle from where he had it parked on St Ann's Main Road at around 4.16 am.

The man and a group of friends went to the area where the van was parked, in time to see it being driven off.

The men chased the van as it turned on to Moore Avenue when they heard gunshots.

They saw a bandit with a gun running out of the van.

On checking the van they saw another man bleeding from a gunshot wound in his back.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force visited the scene and took the man to the hospital.

Investigators said it was unclear how the man was shot or who shot him but believe he may have been accidentally wounded by his accomplice.

Police said the dashboard of the van appeared to have been tampered with. Belmont police are continuing enquiries.