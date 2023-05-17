Acting PM: Garage right over ruptured line - DON'T BUILD ON PIPELINES

An official from Heritage Petroleum Co Ltd tests the soil near the 16-inch diametre oil line which ruptured on Sunday in Masahood Village, Avocat. PHOTO BY MARVIN HAMILTON - Marvin Hamilton

THE acting Prime Minister has urged state-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd to do its best, going forward, to stop people from building structures over its pipe and oil lines.

Colm Imbert made the comment on Tuesday while speaking in the Senate. He said the family most affected by Sunday's oil leak in Fyzabad, had built a garage on top of the 16-inch diametre trunk oil line that ruptured.

"In all of these situations, one has to balance the rule of law with the effect on the community. But I will urge Heritage (personnel) in the future to do their best to stop any person who is building a property or a structure on top of a pipeline in an unlawful manner," Imbert said.

He added that in 2022, Heritage contacted the very family asking them to desist from constructing a structure over the pipeline's "clearly demarcated right of way."

Imbert, who also "filled in" for the Energy Minister, Stuart Young, was responding to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark regarding measures to deal with the spill and to prevent future incidents.

Both the Prime Minister and Young are in the US.

Imbert said he was advised that at about 6.40 pm on Sunday, Heritage responded to leaks observed on the pipeline's right of way at Masahood Village in Avocat.

"This was an in-service pipeline. The leak was located below a garage that was constructed by the owner between two houses over the pipeline on the right of way. The leaks were isolated within hours," Imbert said.

The affected families, comprising about 20 people, were relocated to Paria Suites Hotel in La Romaine.

"The intention is for Heritage to provide for all aspects of their accommodation and care until clean-up activities have been completed and the environment is safe," Imbert said.

"To treat the oil spill, Heritage has pumped the line and repaired the leaks. The line will be subsequently hydro-tested to determine fitness for service. This cross-island pipeline network is approximately 30-years-old and over 80,000 kilometres in length."

Imbert said a full pipeline inspection and replacement programme has been ongoing for the last two years and will continue until completed.

He said 800,000 feet of pipeline has already been inspected, and over 50,000 feet of pipeline replaced.

"Inspection of the above-ground pipeline is much easier to execute and very advanced using non-destructive testing techniques. But underground pipeline can only be inspected by excavation which is particularly difficult when people have built structures over them," Imbert said.

"The Heritage incident management team (IMT) remains on site and continues to manage the response. There are several crews on site dealing with the clean-up. The Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the ministry have been informed and will continue to provide updates as required."

Mark was not satisfied with the responses and repeated the questions.

Imbert quipped, "He is famous for asking questions already asked and answered."

Imbert then repeated what he said about inspected and replaced pipelines.

On Tuesday, residents said more people were evacuated to the hotel the night before.

"More families were evacuated and are staying in the hotel. Heritage is providing meals — breakfast, lunch, dinner. We are comfortable here in terms of the service we are getting," said Sareeta Ali in a telephone interview.

From what she was told, someone with co-morbidities complained about the fumes, and ambulance personnel were contacted. Some residents claimed the lines were "about 100 years old."

The latest update from Heritage on Tuesday said that as of 4 pm on Monday, checks to the 16-inch trunk oil pipeline revealed no further leaks.

The statement added that a dwelling house was illegally constructed on the company's pipeline right of way and directly over the in-service pipeline.

This building prevented routine checks and maintenance of the pipeline. Over time, several notices have been served on the owner to remove the structure.

Heritage said it again "strongly advises" the public against erecting structures or undertaking activities on the right of ways or close to hydrocarbon facilities.

The pipeline's right of way and other facilities are clearly marked by danger signs, the statement said.

The company also asked the public to report any activity related to unauthorised construction near or on hydrocarbon pipelines and facilities.

So far, Heritage has completed 20 per cent of the overall clean-up operations, including removing heavy deposits and impacted soil. The next stage involved cleaning, sanitising and power-washing the affected areas and which was started on Tuesday. Air quality monitoring is ongoing.

Heritage's IMT members remain on site to co-ordinate the clean-up operations.

The statement added that regulators from the EMA and the ministry visited the site on Monday to observe the response.

Heritage promised to continue to work alongside these agencies and the community to ensure a speedy clean-up.

Meanwhile, a statement from Point-a-Pierre MP David Lee on Tuesday said the leak has raised "serious concerns" about the integrity of the key assets.

These include pipelines, equipment, and all infrastructure utilised by Heritage, specifically those running through residential communities.

The Opposition MP questioned whether Heritage Petroleum is sacrificing key asset integrity and maintenance to generate high profits.

Lee said it is of national concern that the same weekend when Heritage's billion-dollar profit was announced, four families in Fyzabad were displaced.

Lee said the entire community was also disrupted, including damage to its key drainage infrastructure due to an oil leak from pipelines belonging to Heritage.

"As the state's oil company, taxpayers have a right to know what is the cause of these significantly detrimental occurrences on a consistent basis," the statement said.

"This is the second time in six months this has occurred given the on-land oil spill in Guayaguayare in February and third in as many years, taking into account the spill in the Godineau River, which affected Woodland residents in 2020."

Lee said events like oil leaks warrant a public enquiry into the asset management of Heritage specifically as it relates to the company's timely monitoring, maintenance as well as integrity of its assets, such as pipelines, for the preservation of the environment, communities, and human life.

"Is it that Heritage lacks the proper asset maintenance personnel as was once hired at Petrotrin? Is it that Heritage is disregarding the proper asset integrity and maintenance methods once used by Petrotrin?" Lee questioned.

"These are serious concerns which the Minister of Energy must address. It is key that Heritage works with the MP for Fyzabad to ensure proper compensation for the affected residents and community."