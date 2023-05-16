Yes, get derelicts off the roads

THE EDITOR: I am heartened by the fire service's assertion that it will be working with the regional corporations to get the plethora of derelict vehicles of the streets.

This coincides with THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine's indication that once again Tobago will be leading the way when it comes to such issues, as the assembly will be taking the fight to the law-breakers.

Note carefully that the fire service could not access a home that was on fire due to vehicles parked on the roadway. I concur that these obstacles constrict the roadways and prohibit the passage of fire appliances, ambulances and police vehicles.

This nuisance obtains in every imaginable area, but I noted that EL Socorro/San Juan, Curepe and Aranguez were mentioned, and I know for a fact that the regional corporation has numerous letters about people who have established repair shops on the roadway.

The presence of these obsolete vehicles encourages thieves looking for body and engine parts.

They encourage loitering and are used by undesirables to smoke weed.

They deprive commercial vehicles from doing legitimate business and parents from picking up and dropping off children at school.

They also prohibit thorough road cleaning. So you have obstruction, littering and public health.

The nuisance of derelict vehicles is not a new one but in recent times it has become a major issue for all road users and residents.

No one cares about law and order, as more and more people set up businesses in their homes and use the public roadway as a free-parking zone.

It's a free-for-all in the capital city. It is borne primarily out the refusal to accommodate the said vehicle at the owner's expense and applies to both derelict and non-derelict vehicles.

So, you can drop your car off at a mechanic and leave it there for months while you wait for parts or travel abroad knowing that you will not have to pay for "storage."

Or, if you were in an accident, it makes no sense to park it in your yard. Just leave it on the road, thereby making people go around it, especially if its occupying a space that obstructs the pavement.

After all, the road is the for the public, but you can park your derelict car and claim the space for yourself. Yes, the Government gives you that and anyone who feels differently better be built like ASP Alexander.

So, with the impetus of the fire service and the THA, I am hoping that there can be a sustained and aggressive campaign to get these vehicles of the roadways.

I also thought there were penalties for littering and such things. Do we still have laws?

Please, somebody, do something.

LINDA S CAPILDEO

St James