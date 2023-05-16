Phil Simmons to coach Trinbago Knight Riders

Trinbago Knight Riders will be coached by Trinidadian Phil Simmons for the 2023 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

Simmons, 60, won the CPL in 2019 with the Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals) and brings a wealth of experience.

He enjoyed two stints as coach of West Indies and would be familiar with the majority of TKR players, including his captain Kieron Pollard, who led the regional white-ball team during his second tenure.

TKR are aiming to bounce back after a dismal showing in the 2022 tournament where they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Pollard said: "As captain, I’m very excited to have coach Phil with us. We have a great chemistry working together as a pair. We’ve done it in the international scene, and it’s great that we are getting the opportunity to work for TKR. Hopefully, this combination will bring smiles and some exciting results back to TKR."

TKR team director Venky Mysore added: “We are delighted to have coach Phil Simmons on board with TKR. He’s highly respected and his knowledge of the local players as well as the foreign players and the younger talent coming through makes him an ideal choice for TKR.”