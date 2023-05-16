Penal family beaten, robbed of sou sou money

A Penal family of four was robbed by bandits and two of them were beaten shortly after returning from a family gathering early on Monday morning.

Police said when the family returned home to Railway Line Road, Suchit Trace, at around 1.45 am they were confronted by two bandits, one with a gun and the other with a cutlass.

The two demanded money before beating the father and his 18-year-old son.

The bandits stole $180,000 in cash which were the proceeds of the father's market vending and a sou sou. They also stole $100,000 in jewellery, electronics and cellphones before running away.

The family called an ambulance, which took the injured man and his son to hospital.

Penal police visited the home and are continuing enquiries.