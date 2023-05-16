Pan Trinbago hosts tribute service for Patrick Arnold

Photo courtesy Pan Trinbago - Former Pan Trinbago President Patrick Arnold

Pan Trinbago will host a tribute service for its former president Patrick Arnold who died on May 10.

He was 84 and had dementia. He was at the Peace of Mind Nursing Home in Signal Hill, Tobago at the time of his death.

The organisation will host the tribute service on May 18 from 7 pm at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.

In its Facebook post, the organisation asked those attending to bring “stories and memories” as they pay tribute to him.

Arnold was the organisation’s president from 1996-2009.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said Arnold’s funeral service will be held on May 23 in Tobago at the Roman Catholic Church in Scarborough. Details on time are still being confirmed.