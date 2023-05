Paint, flowers and fun for moms

Veena Seecharan, back left, her mother Sheryl Ramdhany and children Naedon and Naryk at the Mummy and Me Sip and Paint at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine. - AYANNA KINSALE

Mothers were celebrated around the world on Sunday with various gifts and activities. Among them here in TT was a Mommy and Me sip and paint event at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine.

Other moms were presented with flowers and others shared some fun time with their families. Photographer Ayanna Kinsale captured the various moods and modes of celebration last weekend.