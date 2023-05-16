Letter writer wrong about Republic

Republic Bank, Couva branch. -

THE EDITOR: Letter writer Alban C Scott unjustifiably chastised Republic Bank for not honouring transactions on the old cheque format ("Republic disrespects customers," May 13).

Scott went on to reference several apparent inconveniences that flow from this action. He accused the bank of not notifying customers about this change.

Scott is quite wrong. Since last year I received an e-mail from the bank informing about the change in policy in relation to the old format cheques.

The bank advised that customers make provision to have the new format cheques to replace the old.

The bank followed this up with advertisements in the newspaper. In fact, there was a cut-off date.

I did follow the bank’s advice and have been using the new format cheques since the beginning of the year.

As so often happens in our country, we fail to respond to legitimate instructions and then, when action is taken, we are quick to complain.

We are too steeped in the politics of complaint to figure out that we are victims of our own laziness.

Republic Bank has always been customer friendly. Keep it up!

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland