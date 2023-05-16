Is this country truly a real place?

Attorney General General Reginald Armour, SC - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Disgusting. That is the only word to describe the behaviour of the UNC in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Attorney General was delivering a "minister's statement" on the Brent Thomas issue and it seemed as if the Opposition did not want him to do it.

This statement was most important, as it followed the one made by the Attorney General of Barbados.

Do some people have "cocoa in the sun" or were the UNC MPs really concerned about the matter being sub judice?

It is bad enough being governed by the PNM but if that behaviour is one of a "government in waiting," then God help TT.

The Opposition was not concerned about the fact that due process was not followed.

The government of Barbados could get a written report about the events from the various agencies involved, including the Barbadian Royal Police, in about a week.

However, TT's Minister of National Security said he got a "full verbal report" from the Commissioner of Police in the same timeframe or a bit longer. And that is the end of that!

Is TT truly a real place?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope