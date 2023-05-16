Dream XI T10 stars could play in the US

Experienced journalist Vinode Mamchan, left, cricketer player Mark Deyal and former West Indies manager Omar Khan at the Dream XI T10 Blast launch on Monday. - courtesy TT Cricket Board

OUTSTANDING performers in the fourth edition of the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast tournament will get an opportunity to play cricket in the US.

This is an added incentive for the players in the shortest form of the game in the eight-team tournament from June 9 to 24 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The announcement was made at Monday’s draft held at the Alloy Lequay Administration Centre of the National Cricket Centre at Balmain, Couva when franchise owners and their managerial/technical teams finalised their squads from the player pool.

Speaking on behalf of Cricket Council USA (CCUSA) and its president Muhammad Ahmed Qureshi was experienced journalist Vinode Mamchan who revealed that discussions have been ongoing between CCUSA and the TT Cricket Board.

“The objective is to deepen ties between both organisations and offer more opportunities for the cricketers who excel in the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast. CCUSA organises several competitions all around the continental USA so it is something for the cricketers to work towards,” said Mamchan.

The possibility of engaging in other cricket-related activities with CCUSA was confirmed by TTCB president Azim Bassarath who is also the newly elected unopposed vice-president of Cricket West Indies.

Earlier this year, Bassarath hosted CCUSA president Qureshi on a tour of the Balmain facility and the successful Pakistani-born American entrepreneur left very impressed with a pledge to cement cricket ties.

At Monday’s draft, representatives expressed satisfaction with the process used to finalise their 14-member squad.

Steelpan Players have in their line-up experienced spinner Imran Khan, former West Indies captain/wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, along with Red Force batsmen Jyd Goolie and Isaiah Rajah.

The Soca Kings will be relying on solid middle-order batsman Jason Mohammed, IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Sunil Narine and former West Indies Under-19 vice-captain Kirstan Kallicharan.

Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers appear on paper a combination to put them in contention with the quartet of national cricketers comprising spinners Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles, all-rounder Tion Webster and Kamil Pooran who has impressed this season with the bat for Central Sports in local cricket.

Squads:

PARAKEET BUCCANEERS: Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Christopher Vincent, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Adrian Cooper, Ramesh Brijlal, Iqwe Craig, Akim Cgandler, Eric Garcia, Kiedel Glasgow, Vikash Rampersad, Jevon George, Damien Singh

BLUE DEVILS: Shannon Gabriel, Teshawn Castro, Daniel Williams, Rayad Emrit, Adrian Ali, Ewart Nicholson, Derone Davis, Vaaron Samaroo, Brandon Ramdial, Rakesh Seecharan, Stephawn Solomon, Samuel Roopnarine, Kristopher Ramsaran, Aaron Naithram

GIANTS TT BY MAQ GROUP: Mark Deyal, Damion Joachim, Justyn Gangoo, Saiba Batoosingh, Shatrughan Rambaran, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Akiel Cooper, Denzil Antoine, Suraj Seepaul, Clevon Kalawan, Kevin Ragbir, Vishan Jagassar, Andy Alexander, Suveer Ramsook

SOCA KINGS: Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Chadeon Raymond, Nicholas Ali, Justin Manick, Ansil Bhaggan, Jesse Bootan, Kern Ramdeen, Nickyle Jalim, Keegan Jagessar. Josh Telemaque

RUNGETTERS: Uthman Muhammed, Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Kenroy Williams, Mikkel Govia, Hakeem Mitchell, Stephon Ramdial, Tevon Jadoo, Antonio Gomez, Jahrel Need, James Duncan, Sachin Butkoon, Matthew Patrick

STEELPAN PLAYERS: Imran Khan, Isaiah Rajah, Kashtri Singh, Denesh Ramdin, Jyd Goolie, Anderson Phillip, Rakesh Maharaj, Allan Laurent. Sidel Diaz, Mario Belcon, Rishaad Harris, Hanuman Moonsammy, Deon Wells, Brandon Maharaj

SWAMP ARMY COCORICO PLAYERS: Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett, Aamir Ali, Silus Cooper, Keon Isaac, Jordan Warner, Jeremy Solozano, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Brandon Phillip, Rahul Ali, Rikash Boodram, Jean Phillipe Barrie

FIDES LIMITED SCARLET IBIS SCORCHERS: Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Kieshawn Dillon, Shakeel Johnson, Kyle Roopchand, Kissoondath Magram, Vikash Harrylochan, Joshua Da Silva, Joshua Ramdoo, Shiva McCoon