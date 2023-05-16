CoP, keep up the good work

Commissioner of Police Harewood-Christopher - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I write this letter to commend Erla Harewood-Christopher, Commissioner of Police, and to tell her to keep up the good work she is doing, as it was her administration that led to several crooked police officers being removed from duty.

I feel now that as her appointment has been extended for another year, the murder rate will decrease and the crime situation will improve.

I am praying this will happen.

ANTHONY ARRINDELL

via e-mail