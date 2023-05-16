Carapichaima man shot, wounded near home

File photo

A 23-year-old labourer from Carapichaima was shot and wounded near his home early Tuesday.

The victim, Darruiz Mc Donald, was in stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

A police report said McDonald was standing on Mungal Trace off Orange Field Road in Carapichaima near his home at around 12.30 am on Tuesday when a gunman approached him and fired two shots.

McDonald was hit on his right hand and left leg and the shooter ran off along Mungal Trace.

McDonald was taken to the Chaguanas health facility and later transferred to the hospital.

No one has been arrested, and WPC Joseph and other police from the Central Division visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.