Barbados seal Super50 women’s title

TT Red Force Divas’ Djenaba Joseph - Marvin Hamilton

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force Divas were left frustrated as rain spoiled their chances of winning the round four clash against Leeward Islands in the CG United Super50 Cup at Conaree Sports Club in St Kitts on Monday. Barbados won their fourth straight match to seal the title with one round remaining.

TT posted a healthy 253/6 in 50 overs with West Indies Under-19 player Djenaba Joseph showing her potential with a knock of 90.

Joseph, batting at number three, stayed at the crease for more than 40 overs to place TT in a strong position. Joseph struck nine fours and faced 131 deliveries.

Anisa Mohammed, more known for her spin bowling ability, cracked 45 not out off 35 balls with seven fours.

Amanda Edwards was the best bowler for Leeward Islands grabbing 1/22 in seven overs.

Windward Islands never got the chance to bat as rain prevented any further play. A win for TT would have kept them in the title race.

Barbados defeated Windward Islands by 73 runs at St Paul’s Sports Complex. Barbados scored 228/6 in 50 overs, before Windward Islands were dismissed for 155 in 32.2 overs.

At Warner Park, Jamaica were bundled out for 94 in 40.3 overs. Chasing a revised target of 67 in 28 overs, Guyana got to the target with the loss of seven wickets in 22.4 overs.

The final round of matches will be played on Wednesday.