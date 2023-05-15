What's happening with this probe?

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher -

THE EDITOR: I humble inquire as to the state of the investigation, as promised by the CoP in early February, into the verbal and physical abuse meted out to a female traffic warden by an off-duty police officer.

I hope I am not crossing the line by asking this question.

The video of this dastardly act went viral on social media. It was forwarded across the nation on Facebook and television, etc. It was front page news in the dailies.

So now after 14 weeks we still haven't heard anything. I hope the print and electronic media will follow up on this and not let it become a cover-up. (It already seems that it is.)

It's scary to think that it is taking so long to investigation this matter. It is even more frightening to think that citizens have completely forgotten this obnoxious act in broad daylight on a busy street in our capital city.

SEXTON BLAKE

Point Fortin