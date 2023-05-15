Trinidad and Tobago overburdened by incompetence

Attorney General Reginald Armour - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The citizenry of this country is now at bursting point, overcome by rampant crime, poor governance, and overburdened by the arrogance of those in office.

Upon assuming office, Attorney General Reginald Armour was welcomed with a buzz of excitement and expectation as a breath of fresh air. His qualifications as senior counsel and his record at the Bar created the impression that at last someone of stature had joined the Government.

Sadly, this excitement and expectation quickly disappeared as the Attorney General was involved in a series of legal gaffes. His memory as to whether he was a note taker or a senior counsel in the Brian Kuei Tung matter shattered the public’s confidence as to his apparent legal prowess and questions were being asked as to whether he had sacrificed legal acumen for political subservience.

A series of political blunders seem to have followed the now hapless Attorney General and his reasoning and explanations in the Brent Thomas matter have only amplified questions as to his competence for that office.

As for the public’s anticipation of the appointment of Fitzgerald Hinds as Minister of National Security, suffice to say he has lived up to all expectations: an abject failure whose incompetence seems to be without bounds, one who seems to be without an iota of shame, and one who spews unending and meaningless utterances.

The minister seems to be ecstatic about his new-found fetish of long oral encounters.

Citizens are on the edge.

MOSES SARGEANT

La Brea