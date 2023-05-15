Innovative Democratic Alliance wants all hands on deck to fight crime

Lydia Thomas, second from right, and relatives light candles in memory of her grandson Hakeen Thomas at the area in Mt Pleasant, Tobago where he was killed on May 9. - David Reid

The Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA) is reiterating its previous call for all citizens to tackle the crime situation from every angle.

In a press rele​​ase last week, the IDA called on all to “rally around Tobago, and by extension TT, now and forever.”

It described the escalating crime situation in Tobago as "troubling," saying with three murders within two weeks, "the very soul of the island community unravelling is being witnessed."

The IDA said, "We need to, and must, rally together to find solutions to the crime scourge that seems to be overrunning the nation."

It said deep-rooted issues which contributed to the growing crime spree required an “all hands on deck” approach for meaningful and sustainable solutions.

"But more than just stating the obvious, we must demonstrate the will, politically and otherwise, to find and implement the solutions.

"Overtures to find common ground to tackle the national crime problem must be given in the spirit of genuine care and concern and received in a like manner."

So far, for 2023, there have been six murders in Tobago. On February 9, Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home. He died at hospital.

On April 8, Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, was shot. He died at hospital on April 12. On April 9, Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough while on April 27, Donneil Thomas, 40, from Signal Hill, was also shot at his home.

On May 4, Edward Eastman, 68, was found murdered in Golden Lane and days later, on May 9, Hakeem Thomas of Mt Pleasant, was shot. he also died at hospital.