Man shot dead by police in Maraval

Police shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them in Maraval early on Monday morning.

Officers of the Western Division Task Force were on patrol on Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village, at around 12.30 am when they saw two men walking towards their car.

Police said one of the men hada gun slung across his shoulder.

The man with the gun walked down a flight of stairs into the foundation of a building after seeing the police.

The officers followed him and while searching the foundation, they saw the man crouching in a corner nearby pointing the gun at them.

They shot the man, hitting him several times, and took him to the St James Health Facility, where he was declared dead.

He was identified as Allister Arneaud.

Crime scene investigators visited the scene with police from the Western Division.