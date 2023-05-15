Nicholas Romany cops Eastern Credit Union 15k, Francis wins 5k

Nicholas Romany - FILE PHOTO

Distance runner Nicholas Romany ran off with the 2023 Eastern Credit Union 15km title at La Joya in St Joseph on Sunday.

The 27-year old completed the course in 50 minutes and 26 seconds (50:26). Tafari Waldron trailed close behind and earned silver in 50:38 while Collin Pereira rounded off the top three finishers with a 51:29 clocking.

Romany was also the winner of last year’s Eastern Credit Union 5k event. Keron Ali (53:31) and Elvis Turner (54:45) were fourth and fifth respectively.

The first female finisher was national distance runner Samantha Shukla, who placed 13th overall, in one hour, three minutes and 47 seconds (1:03.47).

Chantel Le Maitre (1:08.32) was the second female to cross the finish line, 27th overall, followed by third placed female Shardie Mahabir, who was 42nd overall.

In the 5k, Donnell Francis improved on his silver medal performance in 2022 and capitalised on Romany’s absence to claim top honours this time around. He shaved one second off last year’s time of 16:23, clocking 16:22 on Sunday.

Phillip James, who was third last year, ran into silver medal position in 16:31 while Isaiah Elder earned bronze in 17:27.

The first female to complete the 5k was Kaya Beadle (21:17), who placed 28th overall. April Francis (21:50) and Chennai Moore (21:54) were second and third respectively among the females, and also placed 33rd and 34th overall.