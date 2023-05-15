Man killed, baby grazed by bullet in Carenage

File photo

A one-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and a 24-year-old man was killed during a drive-by shooting in Carenage on Sunday night.

Police say a silver car drove along La Horquette Road, Point Cumana, at around 9.25 pm, with someone inside shooting at several people before speeding off.

Residents took cover on hearing the gunshots, but later saw Romario Jawahir bleeding in the road.

Police from the Coastal Patrol Unit were on patrol and went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared Jawahir dead.

The baby's parents took her to the hospital, where she was treated for a bullet graze to the left side of her face. Investigators said she was in "good condition" as of Monday morning.

Crime scene investigators found 25 5.56 spent shells and six spent 9 mm shells.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.