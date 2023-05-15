Man escapes Tunapuna gunmen by jumping over fence

File photo -

A Tunapuna man escaped gunmen who shot at him on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 33-year-old man was walking on Lashley Street, Tunapuna, at around 3 pm when he heard gunshots nearby.

He saw a white Nissan AD Wagon driving up with a masked man in the back seat.

The man told police he ran away when he saw the masked man pull out a gun and start shooting.

The intended victim jumped over a fence to get away from his attackers, who drove off.

He was cut on his hands and feet from jumping over the fence.

Tunapuna police found two 9 mm shells and two 5.56 mm shells.