Kangaloo: Relationships with mothers are lifelong

President Christine Kangaloo, her husband, Kerwyn Garcia, and his god daughter Ife Mayers, grand daughter of the late Richard “Nappy” Mayers, enjoy the music at the Mother’s Day concert at the band stand of President’s House on Sunday. The event was hosted by the President and produced by BP Renegades. - Jeff K. Mayers

President Christine Kangaloo said relationships formed with our mothers remain among the strongest and most durable relationships in our lives. She asked those present at the Mother’s Day concert in the Garden to build meaningful and enduring relationships between the wider society and the Presidency.

Speaking at the concert on Sunday, Kangaloo paid tribute to mothers and those have been or fulfilled the role of mothers.

“Let us thank our nation’s mothers, and all those who have cradled us, and loved us, and stood by us and nurtured us as only mothers can do. One of our greatest exponents of calypso, The Mighty Destroyer, once sang that ‘a mother’s love is the master key of this world.’

“Truer words were never spoken. A mother’s unconditional love unlocks doors for her children, helping them overcome crippling insecurities and providing them a safe and nurturing space to grow and thrive. And a mother’s encouragement and support propel her children to fulfil their greatest potential, and become disciplined, productive and tolerant adults.”

The event was the first public one Kangaloo hosted since her inauguration. She said it was not accidental that it was held at the Bandstand on the grounds of President’s House, nor that it was prepared, arranged, and organized by the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra.

“This is one of the means by which, during my term as President, efforts will be made to make the Office of the President more and more accessible, including by having its facilities put to greater use in hosting cultural, educational and artistic ventures.

“It has been prepared and arranged by one of the country’s leading steel orchestras, because this is consistent with the commitment given at my inauguration to advocate, with my husband’s assistance, for the adoption in our communities of steel band-based programmes, not just limited to specific periods in the year, but on a year-round basis.”