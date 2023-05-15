JSC to meet on Equal Opportunity Commission

Independent senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye -

THE Parliament's Finance and Legal Affairs Joint Select Committee (JSC) will hold a virtual public inquiry on Friday from 9.45 am.

It will focus on the operations of the Equal Opportunity Commission.

This JSC is chaired by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.

The Senate sits from 10 am on Tuesday to debate the Finance (Supplementation and Variation of Appropriation) (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2023, the mid-year review.

There are no sittings of the House of Representatives scheduled for this week, so far.