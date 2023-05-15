Independent senator offers crime-fighting strategy

Independent Senator Anthony Vierira - File photo/Roger Jacob

INDEPENDENT Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, is advocating the development of a national-development strategy to tackle crime in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Sunday, Vieira told Newsday he decided to offer this strategy to all of the relevant authorities because all hands on deck are needed to bring crime under control.

He said such a strategy has never been attempted in Trinidad and Tobago's history to deal with crime.

Beyond addressing the current crime problem, Vieira said this strategy must apply diverse forms of power in an effective way to try to purposefully construct a preferred future beyond the current problem.

"Strategy is a plan of action which looks beyond crime, as opposed to ‘policy' which has been defined as principle in action, or as opposed to ‘tactics’ and 'plans’ where the focus is on individual ways and means towards a definite purpose."

Vieira believed that previous plans to deal with crime have been unsuccessful because they have a pattern of "losing sight of the forest because of the trees."

Learning from the past, diagnosing the whys, forecasting the future, searching potential pathways,choosing how to integrate, committing to changes and evolving when necessary, are essential elements to any effective anti-crime strategy.

Vieira said, "An effective crime strategy must be holistic, with clearly articulated and achievable goals. It requires us to identify and tackle the underlying problems, what needs to change and what doesn't. "

Such a strategy must begin with the end in mind.

In this context, Vieira said the development of national strategic priorities where crime reduction is an important catalyst but not necessarily the sole objective, can lead to crime being reduced and "we will also be well on our way towards designing a better future for TT."

Under this strategy, Vieira said, "Law enforcement and protective services must be able to respond to events and read the mood."

He added that the success of law enforcement to do this hinges on them being "efficient, effective, and must work collaboratively in a coordinated manner."

Vieira cited the roles of the Coast Guard, Air Guard and Customs Division in combating the influx of illegal guns as an example of this.

"Not just more boots on the ground. But everyone operating in collaboration as these agencies are interlinked in the law enforcement system."

One under-performing national security agency adversely affects the entire system.

The strategy must include strengthening the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

As a critical part of the law enforcement and protective services phalanx against criminals, Vieira said an deficient DPP's Office "constitutes a break in the chain, offering a get-out-of-gaol card and potential respite for criminals."

Vieira said political parties, whether in or out of government, have done nothing to help reduce crime.

Government and law enforcement agencies must work collectively with other political parties to effectively address crime in communities.

"Most citizens believe that we need less political shadowboxing and more solutions. All must be part of the solution."

On resumption of the death penalty and use of soldiers in anti-crime operations, Vieira said there is enough evidence in the public domain which show neither is an effective deterrent against crime.

He added that the military could help the police in specific operations against criminal gangs and organized crime but not be deployed in routine operations.

Vieira viewed the "ghettoisation" of different parts of TT as fuelling crime.

"The country needs leaders who will plant trees and flowers instead of sowing the seeds of discord."

Vieira said a new education model (teaching the right personal discipline and right academic skills for the future) and the rethinking of the kinds of jobs needed in a progressive economy, can create viable opportunities for personal sustainable development and keep people from falling into a life of crime.

"All sectors of society should take co-responsibility for solving or ameliorating the crime problem."