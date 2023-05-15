Club Sando stay in the hunt, beat Prison FC 3-0

Club Sando FC’s Shervohnez Hamilton (R) tries to control the ball against Prisons FC, during the TT Premier Football League match, on Sunday, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - AYANNA KINSALE

CLUB Sando FC remain in the hunt for a first-ever TT Premier Football League title as they secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Prison Service FC at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on Sunday.

TT senior player Alvin Jones opened the scoring for Club Sando in the tenth minute to give the home team an early advantage.

Striker Nathaniel James then successfully converted a penalty in the 38th minute to send the home team 2-0 up. But two minutes later, James struck again to extend the lead.

Despite Club Sando’s extensive search for another goal in the second half, and an array of unsuccessful attempts from Prison Service to get on the scoresheet, the match ended 3-0.

The win for Club Sando keeps them in keen title contention in second place, with 38 points, trailing league leaders AC Port of Spain (39 pts). Both have played 15 matches.

On Saturday, AC Port of Spain maintained the top spot by securing a 3-1 triumph over San Juan Jabloteh at Ato Boldon Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz on Saturday.

Sedale McLean (29’) scored first for the Port of Spain team and Maurice Ford made it 2-0 in the 47th minute. Jercole Pierre scored Jabloteh’s lone item in the 60th as McLean netted another in the 73rd to grab three points.

In the two late matches on Saturday night, Defence Force FC climbed into third position on the standings after defeating Cunupia FC 2-0 at the Arima Velodrome while mid-table Point Fortin Civic and W Connection FC played to a 0-0 result at the Mahaica Sports Complex in Point Fortin.

Jameel Cooper opened the scoring for Defence Force in the 39th minute. Into the second half, national senior team player Reon Moore sent them further ahead with his goal in the 68th minute.

The victory for Defence Force (34 pts) saw them overtake Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (31 pts) in the standings, into third.

Rangers stumbled on Saturday as they allowed struggling, ten-man Caledonia AIA to get the better of them 3-2.

Tyrice Dennis (36’) scored first for Caledonia but Kadeem Corbin equalized for Rangers in the 54th. Five minutes later, Dennis found the back of the net once more and Malachi Celestine (80’) put Caldeonia further ahead.

Tyrone Charles pulled one back for Rangers in the 84th but Caledonia held their ground until the final whistle.