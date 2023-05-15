Akiel Duke wins Classified Tennis A singles final

TOABGONIAN Akiel Duke defeated Barbadian Andrew Thornton in the East Clubs Classified Tennis tournament at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, on Sunday.

Duke sealed the title with a 6-2, 6-0 win to emerge victorious in the men's A division singles final.

In the men’s A doubles finals, Andre Crawford and Vaughn Wilson came away with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Richard Chung and Keshan Moonasar.

In the men’s B category, Farid Youssef claimed the singles crown with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Yeshowah Campbell-Smith.

Youssef won another title when he joined forces with Suren Ramcharitar to ease past Campbell-Smith and Daniel Rahaman 6-1, 6-1.

In other finals, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith fought from a set down to outlast Zahra Shamsi 3-6, 6-1, 11-9 in the women’s B singles final. In the men’s C singles final, Beckham Sylvester earned a walkover win over Askia Richards. In the men’s C doubles final, Matthew Leach and Jason Llewellyn got the better of Kevin Gooptar and Dwayne Salandy 4-1, 3-5, 10-3.