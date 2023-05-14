Scrap metal inspectors start site visits from Monday

Scrap iron and other materials at the West Indian Salvage and Recycling Company, Kelly Village, Caroni. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EIGHT scrap metal inspectors have been designated by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The eight were announced by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon in legal notice 115 of 2023, dated May 8.

The eight, who are all employed in the ministry with responsibility for trade, are: Ashworth Ramdeen; Ravi Ramroop; Dexter Morgan; Navindra Ramadhar; Vivesh Baboolal; Clint Brathwaite; Elizabeth Edwards; and Rayshon Vialva, the notice said.

In a statement, the ministry said the inspectors will work with the police services, the Environmental Management Authority and public health inspectors to ensure provisions of the Scrap Metal Act and its regulations are observed as part of the operalisation of the new regulatory framework.

The ministry said the inspectors will be responsible for the implementation and administrative activities under the act and regulations and were empowered to, among other things: examine scrap metal sites, facilities, and site equipment; interview staff working at the scrap metal sites; certify scrap metal for export; take samples or photographs of scrap metal; examine and where necessary, make copies of, or take extracts from any records and documents required to be kept under the legislation; investigate complaints from the public; and inspect any motor vehicle or goods vehicle, or container, ship or other vessel which is used, or intended to be used, for the storage or transportation of scrap metal.

“To date, scrap metal inspectors have undergone a rigorous training programme, which entailed theoretical and practical training in metal identification, an understanding of the Scrap Metal Act, 2022 and Scrap Metal Regulations 2023; and new export procedures and documents,” the ministry said.

It also said the inspectors will out on scrap metal sites from Monday.