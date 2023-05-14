One dead, one wounded in Freeport shooting

One person is dead and another wounded following a shooting at Ramnarine Street Bank Village, Freeport, on Sunday.

Police said that first responders responding to a report of a shooting in progress around 12:37 am called the police. When officers arrived, they found Randy Hogan, aged 38, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his body.

A woman, who also had a gunshot wound to her leg, was taken for medical attention.

Investigations are continuing.