Masks still needed at hospitals

File photo of a face mask required sign - JEFF K MAYERS

IF you're visiting any health institutions – public and private hospitals, health centre or clinics- you will still have to wear a face mask.

If you fail to wear a mask, you can receive a fixed-penalty fine. Children are not exempted but the adult accompanying them will be held responsible and fined if found in contravention.

These are contained in the newest public health regulations published on May 11 by Health Minister Terence Deyalsingh. Failure to wear masks at will result in a $2,000 fine while failure to ensure children are masked will incur a $1,000 fine.

The new regulations are valid until July 31. The legal notice also advised that the previous regulations were revoked.

On May 9, the Prime Minister said the remaining covid19 rules were to be relaxed except for the wearing of masks in the health system to protect patients and employees

On May 5, the World Health Organisation declared covid19 was no longer being a public health emergency and the Health Ministry said covid19 levels continued to circulate at very low levels.

Dr Rowley warned, however, that covid19 is not gone.