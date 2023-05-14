Man murdered in Kelly Village

Crime scene officers

A young man is dead following an argument on Sunday.

Police reports said 23-year-old Avinash Kanhai was walking on Rabindranath Road, Kelly Village, around 3:45 pm when he had an argument with unknown men in a silver AD wagon with a white bonnet.

The report said several loud explosions were heard and the vehicle sped off. Kanhai, who is from Rabindranath Road, was found dead on the road with injuries.

Police said the vehicle was circulated but no registration number was obtained.

Kanhai was the second murder recorded on Mother’s Day.