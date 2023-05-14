From Trinibad to good: Record label promises to change lyrical content

SHOT DEAD: Trinibad artiste Antonio Reyes. -

WITH the latest murder of a Trinibad artiste, one record label is planning to produce “Trinigood” music for the next three months.

In a media release on Saturday, Going Global Team, said it recognised the recent upsurge in the levels of crime and violence in the country and is aiming to change that.

“We, as a label, understand that while the lyrical content of music, specifically Trinibad music, can influence the thoughts of its listeners, we do not support the narrative that the music is fully responsible for increasing crime levels.”

“Our label unanimously agrees, however, that better can be done with the lyrical components of songs. As such, Going Global is embracing our part in being socially responsible by embarking on a 90-day hiatus of releasing Trinibad music effective May 15.

Our label will also produce 3 TriniGood EPs and a variety of other positive music as part of our #DoItForTrinidad campaign that infiltrates our local music industry with positive messages."

The label’s artist Antonio “Wacko Dan” Reyes, 22, was murdered on May 3. Police reported that two gunmen got out of a white Toyota Hilux van and started shooting at Reyes, while he was liming at Symond Valley, St Ann’s. Reyes was buried on Friday.

Seven days before his killing, Reyes recorded himself singing a song in which he cursed a reputed gang member. Police said that was the cause of his death.

Reyes is not the first Trinibad artiste to be murdered. The killing of Trinibad artist began with the shooting them of Kyle “Rebel Sixx” George in 2020. George was ambushed at his Arouca home and killed while playing video games.

Since then, several Trinibad artistes have been killed including N’Kosi “Fari Dan” Bovell, Brad Bailey, Carlton “CJ Dan” Campbell, “Daniel Mad Dog” Hamilton and Keenan “Craigman” Craig.

Bridget James, 25, was killed when gunmen came for her boyfriend, Trinibad artiste Kalonji Arthur at the parking lot of The BRIX hotel in Cascade. On at least two occasions gunmen shot at Taryll "Prince Swanny" Swan.

In the media release, the executive members of Going Global Record Label said Trinibad music, a local twist to Jamaican dancehall, was just another genre of music or forms of creative arts, and is produced solely for entertainment.

“Although on one end, the hiatus prohibits Trinibad music, it should be noted that on the other end, artistes are deprived of earning income, as our label has observed from our experience that positive changes in lyrics are not as lucrative. Going Global Records, therefore, seeks to actively address these concerns in a timely and appropriate manner. We also invite members of the public to share their solutions moving forward.”

The label asked that the country support its initiative as the TriniGood Ep will be launched soon.