Brother of kidnap victim, Ria Sookdeo, dies

Richard Rajkumar -

RICHARD Rajkumar, the brother of kidnap victim Ria Sookdeo, died early Sunday morning.

Rajkumar, a 45 year-old mechanic, was shot several times at his garage in Phillipine on Friday.

On Sunday, police confirmed that Rajkumar succumbed to his injuries at the intensive care unit of the San Fernando General Hospital and died around 5.12 am

His body was taken to the hospital's mortuary, pending a post-mortem

According to police reports, around 4:15 pm on May 12, Rajkumar was standing in front of his garage at 16 Sir Lamont Ave, Phillipine, San Fernando, speaking to a customer, when a vehicle stopped in front of the garage

A man of African descent, wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and dark coloured jeans and a black face mask, exited the vehicle and began firing several shots at Rajkumar.

The suspect got back into the vehicle which sped off.

Rajkumar was taken to hospital by his uncle, Sooklal Rajkumar.

When the media went to Rajkumar's family home in Phillipine, on Sunday, relatives were too distraught to speak and appealed for privacy.

Several older relatives who were gathered in the garage were crying.

Sookdeo was kidnapped on September 22, 2016, after dropping off her children at a primary school in Diamond Village.

She has not been found to date.