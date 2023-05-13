Wallace 6th in time trial at Junior Pan Am Cycling
TT women’s cyclist Makaira Wallace finished sixth in the women’s 500-metre time trial at the 2023 Junior Pan American Cycling Championships in Asuncion, Paraguay on Saturday.
Wallace, the only woman representing TT, clocked 38.108 seconds in a field which included 12 cyclists. The top four riders advanced to the next phase of the competition. Colombian Stefany Cuadrado was the fastest qualifier with a time of 36.217.
On Sunday, some of the TT cyclists will compete in the keirin event on the final day of the meet. A team of five cyclists are in Paraguay.
