[UPDATED] 'Fish' shot dead in South Oropouche

Mackiba Cowan and daughter, looks at her graduation with photos of her deceased father Hillary "Fish" James. The 12-year-old, father, was shot and killed on Thursday night in South Oropouche. - Marvin Hamilton

Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police are investigating the shooting death of a 43-year-old father of five from South Oropouche on Thursday night.

Contractor Hillary "Fish" James was shot while walking along Kroomen Settlement Trace, off St John's Road, near his home shortly before 8 pm.

The police said a gunman wearing dark-coloured clothing and a red bandana covering his face accosted him and opened fire.

James was hit but managed to run a short distance away. Relatives and other residents were alerted, and he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

However, James was declared dead at the hospital.

Neither the police nor relatives have a motive.

Speaking to Newsday at the family's home on Friday, his bereaved wife Mackiba Cowan recalled fond memories of him saying he was the life of the party.

Cowan recalled she was in the gallery of their home and heard the gunshots. She was unsure who the target was but recognised James by his clothing as he ran into a neighbour's yard.

Other residents who were in the area ran to safety so no one saw the face of the shooter, she said.

On Friday, Cowan sat next to their 12-year-old daughter as they looked at a photo album containing several pictures of him at her primary school graduation from last year.

"Fish had no enemies. He was very friendly. He was a contractor. He did masonry, carpentry, and also scaffolding," Cowan said.

No one else was injured.

South-Western Police Division police, among them Insp Ali, Sgt Haynes and PCs Phillip and Ramdath, as well as Cpl Griffith, W/Cpl Callendar, WPC Gilkes, PCs Mohammed, Mathura and Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau, visited the scene of the shooting and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested, and W/Cpl Callendar is continuing investigations.

Cowan said it was the second tragedy she has had to face in almost 20 years. In 2003, her then-boyfriend Shawn Mc Leod, 23, was beaten at Library Corner in San Fernando.

A policeman was charged with manslaughter in Mc Leod's death, and the case is still pending in the High Court.

