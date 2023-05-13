Ten-man Caledonia upset Rangers in Trinidad and Tobago Premier League

TIGHT MARKING: La Horquetta Rangers' Kadeem Corbin, left, tries to get past Morvant Caledonia United's Shade Louis during a TT Premier Football League match at the Arima Velodrome on Saturday. - Daniel Prentice

TITLE contenders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were stunned 3-2 by the struggling Morvant Caledonia on matchday 15 of the TT Premier Football League at Arima Velodrome on Saturday.

Caledonia were huge underdogs in the match with only two wins from 14 games, and their task was made even more difficult when they were reduced to ten men.

Against all odds, Caledonia took the lead in the 36th minute through Tyrice Dennis and they maintained the advantage at the break.

It was a high-scoring second half with four goals being scored. National striker Kadeem Corbin equalised for Rangers in the 54th minute, before Dennis netted again in the 59th to give Caledonia a 2-1 lead.

Malachi Celestine then gave Caledonia a shock two-goal cushion in the 80th minute.

Rangers kept the match interesting as Tyrone Charles found the back of the net in the 84th, but Caledonia held on for full points.

Rangers, who were third heading into the matchday, are now eight points behind leaders AC Port of Spain. However, Rangers have played two matches less than AC Port of Spain.

Before Saturday’s match, Caledonia were 11th in the 12-team standings and have now moved into ninth position.

AC Port of Spain continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over struggling San Juan Jabloteh at the Ato Boldon Recreation Ground in Santa Cruz.

Sedale McLean opened the scoring for AC Port of Spain in the 29th minute, a lead they held until half-time.

Two minutes into the second half, Maurice Ford made it 2-0 for AC Port of Spain.

In the 60th minute, Jercole Pierre pulled a goal back for Jabloteh, but McLean secured the win for AC Port of Spain with another goal in the 73rd minute.

AC Port of Spain now have 39 points with 13 wins and two losses.

Matches finished after press time on Saturday. Pt Fortin Civic played W Connection at Mahaica Oval in Pt Fortin and Cunupia FC played Defence Foce at Arima Velodrome.

In the only match on Sunday, Tiger Tanks Club Sando will face Prison Service FC at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella at 4 pm.